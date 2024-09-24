Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Progyny in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Progyny’s FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Progyny alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Progyny by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after buying an additional 105,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,198,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 274,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Progyny by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 117,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.