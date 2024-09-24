ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (CVE:ZYU) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (CVE:ZYU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ZYUS Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year.

ZYUS Life Sciences (CVE:ZYU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.11 million.

