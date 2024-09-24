NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a report issued on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NanoXplore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.75.

TSE GRA opened at C$2.28 on Monday. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.87 and a 12 month high of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$388.99 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.47.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

