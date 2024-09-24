Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bruker Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Bruker in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $67.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 120.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Bruker by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

