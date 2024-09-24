Arm Holdings plc Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARM)

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for ARM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair analyst S. Naji forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARM’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ARM’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.96.

ARM Stock Up 2.0 %

ARM stock opened at $141.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.57. ARM has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of ARM by 33.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ARM by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.