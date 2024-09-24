Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KSS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

