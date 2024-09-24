Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Ur-Energy Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
TSE:URE opened at C$1.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.97. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 15.67. The company has a market cap of C$590.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Ur-Energy news, Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$291,167.46. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
