Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Applied Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of APLT opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $877.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $1,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,760.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

