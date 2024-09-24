Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

AIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $224.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.83. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $149.59 and a 12-month high of $226.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

