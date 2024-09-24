Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Issued By Zacks Research

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PSTG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Shares of PSTG opened at $50.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 179.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,177 shares of company stock valued at $23,857,083 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after buying an additional 1,327,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 4,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,299,000 after buying an additional 1,094,618 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 835.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,458,000 after buying an additional 963,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,294,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,955,000 after buying an additional 567,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after buying an additional 455,177 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

