Brokers Issue Forecasts for Humana Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a report issued on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $4.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.84. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.70.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $312.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 17.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

