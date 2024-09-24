Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Steelcase Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Steelcase in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Steelcase’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Steelcase’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Steelcase Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steelcase news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $974,944.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Steelcase news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $219,541.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $257,234.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $974,944.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,877 shares of company stock worth $2,228,248. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the second quarter worth $93,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

