Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Down 0.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vale traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.36. 6,153,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 26,264,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vale by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,965,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 142,106 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,234 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 491,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vale by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.3698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.09%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

