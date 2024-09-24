Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $144.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brink’s traded as high as $114.49 and last traded at $113.47, with a volume of 20582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.93.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.77.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
