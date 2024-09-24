Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 1.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $88.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $80.17 and last traded at $80.08. 2,490,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,474,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.06.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.76.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,369,039 shares of company stock valued at $959,826,083 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Walmart by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $646.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

