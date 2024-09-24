Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $96.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ameren traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.71, with a volume of 22636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.62.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ameren by 115.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

