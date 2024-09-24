SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $96.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.71, but opened at $87.77. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. SEA shares last traded at $89.52, with a volume of 1,422,747 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Dbs Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in SEA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,268,428 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,447,451,000 after purchasing an additional 148,980 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP increased its position in SEA by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,314 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in SEA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $167,341,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in SEA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,744,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $201,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,812.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

