Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $88.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sylvamo traded as high as $88.42 and last traded at $86.71, with a volume of 122041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.18.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,101,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 53.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 230,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $10,206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at $9,997,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sylvamo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.56 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

