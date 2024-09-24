Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Noble Financial raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $10.70. Noble Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 55,711 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson sold 28,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $265,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 902,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,990 shares of company stock worth $1,174,747. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $717.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

