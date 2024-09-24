Southern (NYSE:SO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $91.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Southern traded as high as $90.58 and last traded at $90.39, with a volume of 1103513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.70.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho downgraded Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Get Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SO

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $762,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,439,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.