PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)'s stock price was up 2% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $94.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $78.28. Approximately 3,803,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,071,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.76.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

