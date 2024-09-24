Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 429,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 559,506 shares.The stock last traded at $19.71 and had previously closed at $19.96.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLCO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $505,035.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,346.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 403,062 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

