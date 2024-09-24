Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Down 7.5% Following Insider Selling

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 74,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 214,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDEN. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.34 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 132.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,486,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after buying an additional 846,269 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 600,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

See Also

