NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 0.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $115.37 and last traded at $115.37. 62,691,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 433,329,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.00.

Specifically, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

