GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $261.00 to $293.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $252.00 and last traded at $251.57, with a volume of 87277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.46.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,149,000. KP Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.57.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

