Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intapp traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 56374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

INTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Insider Activity at Intapp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,177,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,177,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,562. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after acquiring an additional 301,238 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 55,318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 82,761 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

