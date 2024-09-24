Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $66.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Comerica traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.77, with a volume of 42734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.32.

Get Comerica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Insider Activity at Comerica

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Comerica by 2,723.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 50.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 22.4% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.