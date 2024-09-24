TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $1,423.02 and last traded at $1,411.34, with a volume of 5518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,408.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,297.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,278.23. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,909,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

