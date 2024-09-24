HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $15.81. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 197,445 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,959,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,066,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.68.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $275.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.56 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 80.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,684,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 110,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 521,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 70,385 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

