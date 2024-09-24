FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Up 1.1% on Analyst Upgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Monday after Bernstein Bank raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $337.00. Bernstein Bank currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FedEx traded as high as $259.44 and last traded at $257.43. Approximately 1,172,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,852,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.64.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.74.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of FedEx

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.