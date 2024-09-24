FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Up 1.1% on Analyst Upgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Monday after Bernstein Bank raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $337.00. Bernstein Bank currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FedEx traded as high as $259.44 and last traded at $257.43. Approximately 1,172,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,852,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.64.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.74.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of FedEx
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.28.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.