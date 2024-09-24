Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.07, but opened at $38.70. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ameresco shares last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 27,852 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRC. B. Riley raised Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.46.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814 in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 1,215.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

