e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 1% on Insider Selling

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $108.77 and last traded at $111.80. Approximately 669,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,749,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.91.

Specifically, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,647,000 after buying an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after buying an additional 576,383 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

