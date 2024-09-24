Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Trading Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $40.65 and last traded at $40.76. 282,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,101,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

Specifically, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 10,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $454,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 298,984 shares in the company, valued at $12,371,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 8,345 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $333,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 330,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,235,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CART shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.81.

Maplebear Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Maplebear by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Maplebear by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

