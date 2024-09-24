Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 5,598,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 8,299,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Specifically, Director Michael Blitzer sold 662,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $5,427,291.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,062,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,864.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $2,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,380.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $2,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,926.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 12.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

