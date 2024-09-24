Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $114.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Merit Medical Systems traded as high as $101.60 and last traded at $100.43, with a volume of 3502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.56.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

