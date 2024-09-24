American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Healthcare REIT traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 70605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

AHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

