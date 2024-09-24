American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHRGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Healthcare REIT traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 70605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

AHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AHR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.