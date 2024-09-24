Black Diamond Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,719 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 355% compared to the typical volume of 1,037 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDTX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $253.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.49. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

