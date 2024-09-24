Canaan Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,735 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 1,810 put options.

Canaan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Canaan has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 59.66% and a negative net margin of 158.65%. The firm had revenue of $71.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canaan will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura Securities upgraded Canaan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canaan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 271.1% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 125,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Canaan by 55.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,762,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Canaan by 20.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,422 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canaan

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.