Innodata Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,746 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 515% compared to the typical daily volume of 934 call options.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.52 million, a PE ratio of 257.67 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Innodata has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Innodata by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 28,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Innodata by 11.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INOD shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Innodata in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Innodata in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

