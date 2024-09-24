Innodata Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,746 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 515% compared to the typical daily volume of 934 call options.
NASDAQ:INOD opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.52 million, a PE ratio of 257.67 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Innodata has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $21.58.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Innodata by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 28,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Innodata by 11.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
