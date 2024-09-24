Newmont Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 51,593 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,327 call options.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $55.67.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Newmont by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Newmont by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 417.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEM

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.