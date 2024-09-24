Odyssey Marine Exploration Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 9,307 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 157% compared to the average daily volume of 3,626 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 5.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration



Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

