Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 9,303 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average daily volume of 5,394 call options.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 11.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -206.33 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In related news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.