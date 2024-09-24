TeraWulf Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 61,641 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 84% compared to the typical volume of 33,504 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth $20,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TeraWulf by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after buying an additional 2,268,870 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth $9,948,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth $9,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WULF shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

