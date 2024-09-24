MINISO Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,522 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,085% compared to the average volume of 466 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNSO shares. Bank of America cut MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MINISO Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday.

NYSE MNSO opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,950 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 898,373 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 804,706 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,646,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after acquiring an additional 868,599 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

