NextDecade Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

NextDecade Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NEXT opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextDecade will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextDecade news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $263,045,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextDecade news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc bought 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares in the company, valued at $131,522,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,982,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 2,290.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 414,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 397,433 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $67,764,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

