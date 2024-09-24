Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 41,765 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 423% compared to the typical volume of 7,992 call options.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Performance

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00.

Get X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.