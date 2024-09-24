Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Put Options (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 36,062 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 29,288 put options.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.2 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,758,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth approximately $73,174,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth approximately $56,337,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3,457.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,919,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after buying an additional 2,837,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,099,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after buying an additional 1,889,313 shares in the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

