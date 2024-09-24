Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,575 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,771 call options.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $175.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.02.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
