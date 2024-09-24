Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,575 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,771 call options.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $175.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

In other news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $26,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,432.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 28,844 shares of company stock valued at $30,104 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

