Chimera Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,302 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 682% compared to the average volume of 806 call options.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $186.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.