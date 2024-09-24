Chimera Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIMGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,302 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 682% compared to the average volume of 806 call options.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $186.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

