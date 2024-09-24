Huntsman Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 9,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of 282% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,371 call options.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,657,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,599,000 after purchasing an additional 97,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,891,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after acquiring an additional 243,821 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,415,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,344 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,408,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,697,000 after acquiring an additional 203,396 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Huntsman

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.